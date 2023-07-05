Families take in the outdoors for the Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most people look forward to fireworks on the Fourth of July but many families enjoyed being outside in the fresh air this holiday.

“We’re just enjoying the weather and it’s not humid and we’re loving the sunshine,” said Amy Volk.

For many people, the Fourth of July isn’t just about celebrating a holiday. It’s about getting to spend time with their family.

Marques Vowman says, “It’s just another chance to hang out with the family and get everybody gathered up and hang out.”

While many are planning to join in on the Fourth of July festivities, others won’t be as much.

“I have a math exam to study for. I think I’m just going to be doing that for a couple of hours,” Esra said.

Whether it’s inside or out, people are excited to celebrate our nation’s birthday.