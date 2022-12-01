Family displaced after house fire in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A family was displaced around dinnertime Wednesday when their southwest Albuquerque home erupted in flames.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to the home near Bridge and Unser. The people in the home were evacuated and the fire was extinguished before it spread to nearby homes.

However, two cats were found dead inside the home and three others are missing. The house is also significantly damaged.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters. The fire is still under investigation.