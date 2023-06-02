Family-friendly ‘Evening in Paradise’ this weekend in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — District 4 County Commissioner Walt Benson is inviting families to spend an “Evening in Paradise” this Saturday in northwest Albuquerque.

The event, from 3-8 p.m., will feature more than a dozen food and arts and crafts vendors. There will be kids’ activities such as a zipline, bounce houses and a showing of “Lilo & Stitch” at dusk.

There will also be a beer garden for the adults and live music and dancing for everyone.

Commissioner Benson stopped by to talk about how they plan to also honor some outstanding citizens at this event. Watch the video above or here to learn more.