Family, friends Pay It 4ward to thoughtful Albuquerque neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks in one northwest Albuquerque neighborhood lucked out with a man who goes above and beyond for them, even when he’s the one who needs help.

In tonight’s Pay It 4ward episode, his neighbors and family say a very well-deserved, thank you.

“We often say like, ‘I need an Eddie at my house.'”

Doreen Chavez says everyone who lives on Stoneway Drive in northwest Albuquerque knows Eddie Garcia.

“He isn’t just a great friend or neighbor, he is like the all-doing, all-knowing, all-helping. He does anything from you know, pick up packages for you, to run into Walmart to pick up a prescription. He’ll put out everybody’s cans on trash night and put them back in in the morning,” said Doreen Chavez, Pay It 4ward nominator.

He takes people meals, gives water to the mailman every single day, and even visits a former neighbor who now lives in an assisted living facility.

Nothing stops Garcia from taking care of those around him, not even being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“He was up and down the street wanting to walk, and do what he needed to do, check on neighbors and, you know, using a walker when he was fatigued, using the cane when he couldn’t do anything else,” said Chavez. “The whole entire time he was completely positive and just itching to get back.”

Chavez wanted to help him get back, so she called KOB 4.

Watch the video above to see neighbors and family say thank you to a one in a million neighbor.