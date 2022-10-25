Family lays ‘Little Miss Nobody’ to rest after decades-long disappearance

TULAROSA, N.M. – A decades-long cold case has finally gotten some closure.

In 1960, a little girl was abducted from her backyard and later that year, a body was found in the Arizona desert – the locals named the victim “Little Miss Nobody.” But it wasn’t until 2022 that a connection between those two cases was made.

62 years later “Little Miss Nobody” finally had a name – Sharon Lee Gallegos. Now, she was laid to rest with her mother in Tularosa.

“I would have never thought after so many years that this c ould happen, we are overjoyed that this was able to happen,” said Ray Chavez, Sharon’s nephew.

For decades, her family had no idea what happened to Sharon after she was abducted from their backyard.

“I was 5 years old and I just remember we were all playing in the backyard by the ally, and this car came up and wanted to know if we wanted candy. We said we did and they said ‘well we want her for the candy,’” said Vickie Kregen, Sharon’s cousin.

That was the last time any of them would see Sharon and without answers and her disappearance haunted their family for generations.

“It’s something that affected the whole family for a long time, so we always wanted to give my auntie closure and give Sharon her name,” said Samantha Bott, Sharon’s great-niece.

After decades of investigations across state lines, Sharon is finally at peace.

“I wish my mother and grandmother were here, but we were finally able to do this we wanted to make sure we brought Sharon back,” said Chavez.

And, her family got some closure.

“It’s a sad occasion, but it is really a happy occasion for our family,” Chavez said.

“Glad she is home and it’s coming to a closure,” said Kregen.