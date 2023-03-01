Family left homeless after fire destroys mobile home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ernestine Sedillo and her three grandchildren woke up at 5 a.m. Friday morning in a panic, with only seconds before the roof over their heads incinerated to a pile of rubble.

“By the time we got out, we were right there, we saw the fire had already engulfed the bedroom,” one of the children said.

Within minutes, they lost everything. Sedillo had recently gotten custody of her grandchildren, and that trailer was where they were supposed to start a new life.

“I don’t have nothing for them, I don’t want them to be homeless,” Sedillo said.

The American Red Cross provided her with $500, but she quickly used that money to support the children.

Now, they are living with her niece, but she can barely afford gas money to get her to and from the mobile home. The biggest expense will be clearing the debris off the property.

Sedillo lives on disability, and has no other source of income.

There are also more questions than answers – Sedillo hopes there isn’t something more menacing going on, especially since she said her next door neighbor’s trailer caught fire just two days before, at the same time.

“I did not expect this, I thought everything was gonna be OK,” she said.

To contact Ernestine, email tsedillo57@gmail.com.