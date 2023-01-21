Family of homicide victim offers reward for information leading to arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a homicide victim is offering up to a reward for information leading to an arrest. The victim is 43-year-old Cheyenne Barela.

“On New Year’s Eve day, I usually take him his Christmas presents. And he didn’t come to the door. That was a red flag for me,” Barela’s sister said.

Bernalillo County deputies were called to the home, and found her brother brutally murdered inside.

“I couldn’t believe that he was actually gone I thought it was a bad dream, but there are so many people out there, like me, who have lost family members. I want justice for it,” Barela’s sister said.

Barela was a double amputee. He usually made his way around in a wheelchair in his family home on Isleta and Arenal.

“He was a good guy, very loving, heartwarming, helping anybody. He would always be there for me and he’s deeply missed. I love my little brother,” Barela’s sister said.

His death is still under investigation. However, Barela’s sister describes the gruesome scene left behind on the night of the killing.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I thought I was in a horror film. Just blood everywhere. Whoever came in did the job and left, left havoc behind.”

A $5,000 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

“I think about it every night who actually has the nerve to go in there and take someone’s life like that and still be able to walk this earth because it was bad, gruesome,” she said. “It was really bad. I’ll be glad when justice is served.”