Family of man fatally shot by police in front of APD headquarters files lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –The family of a man shot and killed by APD officers right outside of the department’s headquarters is now suing the city. 41-year-old Jesus Crosby died in November 2022.

On the night of Crosby’s death, APD says he was reportedly trespassing in the area. They also say he was armed with what officers thought was a knife.

But, after he was killed, officers found he was actually wielding a pair of nail clippers with the file extended.

