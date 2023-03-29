Family of man killed by APD speaks out, files lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a man shot and killed by Albuquerque police officers outside the department’s headquarters has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Jesus Crosby was shot and killed by officers in November 2022.

“We have a mental health crisis in our state and our brother needed help,” said Carlos Crosby, Jesus’ brother. “No one reached out to give him help, not officers, not a crisis unit or other entities that would help officers de-escalate the situation and not have to use lethal force.”

The lawsuit filed by the Crosby family says armed officers should have never been the ones to respond to a mental health crisis, and claims the city has not been properly funding the resources they say should have been on scene that night.

“This isn’t the first time a mental health crisis has coincided with a police shooting,” attorney David Fine said. “It’s, unfortunately, fairly common.”

The lawsuit also points out APD was familiar with Crosby. Court records show he had been citing for trespassing near the police department three times before the shooting, and officers knew him by name.

The lawsuit said no de-escalation tactics were used – instead, officers opened fire on Crosby. According to APD, officers first thought he had a knife. Instead, he had nail clippers.

KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment on the lawsuit. A representative said they are checking to see if the department has been served with the lawsuit.

APD has recently touted the success of the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, but there is no evidence ACS responded during this incident.