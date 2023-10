ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new revelations on this Indigenous Peoples’ Day about the shooting at a recent protest over a Juan de Oñate statue in New Mexico.

For the first time, the victim’s family is going on record, and they want this case to go to the federal level.

KOB 4 spoke to the family’s lawyer Monday night. They say they want the steepest charges against that suspect.

Click the video above for the full story.