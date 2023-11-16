Family-owned McDonald’s pauses community Thanksgiving meal

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Garza family-owned McDonald’s in Rio Rancho and St. Felix Pantry announced they won’t have their community Thanksgiving meal this year.

The 30-year-plus tradition will pause as the pantry is rotating members of the Felician Sisters. Officials say this is a normal process that takes place every few years.

The Garza family will instead make a $5,000 donation to St. Felix Pantry to support food donations.

“We understand how disappointing this news may be for some but we are intent on serving the community in other ways which includes supporting St. Felix Pantry during this time of need around the holiday season,” owner Clemy Garza said.

Garza went on to say they’re looking forward to next year. They plan on working with the pantry to bring the dinner back “bigger and better than ever!”

The McDonald’s, at 1390 NM-528, will be fully open Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pantry will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

St. Feliz Pantry still needs food item donations before Thanksgiving. You can drop off donations at 4020 Barbara Loop Rd. S.E. in Rio Rancho or reach out to them by clicking here.

MORE: