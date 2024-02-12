Family raising money for dream trip for 4-year-old boy battling cancer

KOB 4 shared the story of Cye Zamora, a four-year-old Albuquerque boy battling cancer.

If you would like to donate toward Cye’s trip to Disney World, click here. Donations can also be made through Venmo to @campaignoaat with a note that says “Cye”.

California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time has chosen Cye as one of their regional campaign kids and has a goal to raise $5,000 for the trip.

Cye has been diagnosed with High-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and is receiving treatment with Presbyterian Health Care in Albuquerque.

Watch the video above to hear about his journey and what the trip would mean to him.