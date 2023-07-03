Fans celebrate Fourth of July at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fans aren’t just getting a good baseball game Monday night, they’re also getting a great fireworks show too.

Crew members from Western Enterprises started bright and early Monday morning to set up all the fireworks for tonight’s show at Isotopes Park.

They say the fireworks will go for about 15 minutes which is the longest show for Isotopes this year. The show is patriotic-themed, so people can expect a lot of red white and blue.

But before they can get to the stage, there’s a lot of coordinating to do on paper first.

“It’s a fun operation, no doubt about it. What it boils down to courses, the music kind of pretty much dictates the pyrotechnics fireworks that actually go into it,” said Jim Burnett with Western Enterprises. “If you hear rockets, red glare, you want red comets, red rockets going up, bombs bursting, you want it loud. So everything actually is choreographed and synchronized.”

Burnett says for a 15 minute show it takes him about four hours to choreograph all the pyrotechnics.

The fireworks show starts after tonight’s game against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Gates opened at 4:30 p.m.