Fans say goodbye to 4 Lobo basketball seniors in last home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a bittersweet night at The Pit as fans said goodbye to four seniors, but all eyes were on number 5 and number 10.

“You’re not going to find two guards who can play as good defense as those two together,” said David Archibeque, a Lobo fan.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House joined the Lobos in 2021 along with coach Richard Pitino. Their run began with a season plagued by COVID-restrictions, but it only got better from there.

“They’re the reason why we’re sitting here at 21 wins after inheriting a six win program, and they had a lot to do with it. I’m proud of the progress they’ve helped the program make in just a short amount of time,” said Pitino.

Pitino reflected on the last three years at a news conference Tuesday. Mashburn Jr. is a senior, but has one year of eligibility left because of COVID.

He’s not saying just yet what his plans are for next year.

“I hope he stays, I really – Mashburn if you’re watching this, we need you for one more year. We need you,” said Archibeque.

But it’s House plus Mashburn Jr. that equals a powerful dynamic.

“They’ve got a good chemistry together, they’ve had two back-to-back seasons with 20 plus wins,” said Ron, a Lobo fan.

It hasn’t been all positivity from fans this season. After recent back-to-back losses, some fans took their frustrations to social media.

“They do their best. This is a game, you just never know you win some, you lose some,” said Donica Ghahate, Lobo fan.

Wednesday night’s final send off was all about appreciation.

“I think they’ll leave their imprint for the next generation to come in and take over for sure,” said Ivan Vigil, Lobo fan.

On Tuesday, KOB 4 asked Mashburn Jr. what his plan is for next year, and he says he’s focused on graduating. He’ll be the first one in his family to graduate from college.

The Lobos play at Utah State Saturday to wrap up the season.