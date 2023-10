ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What do medieval knights, Godzilla, and bandido birds all have in common? Well you can find pictures of all of them at the Balloon Fiesta’s Artisan tent. In fact, they’re all at the same booth.

Photojournalist Zack Crozier met up with local artist, Chris Santacroce, who is bringing a world of cartoons to Balloon Fiesta.