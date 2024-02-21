Farmington becomes 7th city in New Mexico to install baby box

Farmington is the latest city in New Mexico to install a baby box. This is the seventh baby box to be installed in the state.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Farmington is the latest city in New Mexico to install a baby box. This is the seventh baby box to be installed in the state.

The box allows a parent to safely surrender their child anonymously.

So far, two babies have been surrendered at baby boxes in New Mexico since the first one was installed. The most recent incident was earlier this month in Belen.

While Safe Haven Baby Boxes states its mission is to allow the anonymous surrender of a child, state law requires the Children, Youth & Families Department to make an effort to investigate.