Farmington city council resigns after moving outside of district

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Sean Sharer has stepped down from the Farmington City Council. That resignation was effective as of last Friday.

“I resigned because my family and I moved outside of the district, so state law says I’m no longer the councilor for District 2,” said Sharer.

The move wasn’t a surprise to the Sharer family, but it did happen sooner than anticipated.

“I was hoping to be able to finish out my term but as things came to a conclusion, my family wanted to spend the holidays in the new house. So it was just time,” Sharer said.

With advice and consent from the city council, Mayor Nate Duckett is set to appoint a new replacement to fulfill the remainder of Sharer’s term, which happens to end in 2025.

Sharer says he will miss his time on the council.

“So my colleagues, the council, and the mayor, I’m going to miss them all, and they are genuinely great people. I love them, I’m going to miss them,” said Sharer.

He doesn’t think it will be too hard to fill his seat.

“There’s a lot of people in Farmington that, you know, have that sense of service and will want to fulfill this role and help the community out,” he said.

Sharer has some advice for his replacement.

“Go in there with a sense of service, lookout for what’s best for Farmington and know that best days are ahead of us,” said Sharer.