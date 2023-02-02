Farmington elementary school evacuated due to a gas leak

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Students and staff at Ladera del Norte Elementary School were evacuated due to a gas leak Thursday.

Around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Farmington police reported all students and staff were accounted for and safe. They were then transported to the Farmington High School Scorpion Arena by bus and began reunification at 1:30 p.m.

For any questions, reach out to dispatch at 505-334-6622.

Farmington Municipal Schools also issued the following directions for the reunification process:

All students and staff have been transported to Farmington High School Scorpion Arena by bus. Reunification started at 1:30 PM. Please enter the north parking lot on Dustin Avenue to park. Bring an ID. Those students who have not been picked up during the process and who usually ride the bus home will be transported on their bus at the regularly scheduled times. Those students who walk home will be brought back to their school to return home in their typical fashion at the end of the typical school day. All other students will need to be picked up at Farmington High School no later than 2:45 p.m. Daycare will be able to pick up students at Farmington High School at the regular pick-up time.