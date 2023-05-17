Farmington HS students graduate day after tragedy

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Many Farmington teens took a step toward healing Tuesday night. Farmington High seniors graduated Tuesday evening hours after learning one of their classmates caused a senseless tragedy.

One of the graduates’ classmates, 18-year-old Beau Wilson, shot and killed three women before getting killed by police just a day earlier.

When the ceremony started, it seemed no one wanted to discuss the cloud hanging over what should be a milestone celebration

Then, the salutatorian gave his speech:

“I would like to acknowledge the heartbreaking event that occurred in the Farmington community yesterday. My heart goes out to the family and friends in the community that was affected, I hope and pray for our community’s swift recovery and healing,” said Trey Jones.

Beyond that, there wasn’t much mention of the tragic shooting. Some parents said it’s important to try and move forward.

“It’s important for us parents to be positive and just keep the motivation going in positive directions for the younger generation,” said Alecia Teasyatwho.

KOB 4 asked officials with the Farmington Municipal School District what went into the decision to move forward with this graduation despite the tragedy that happened just the day before they just said “no comment.”