Farmington man accused of recording women inside bike shop bathroom

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Farmington police are asking the public for help after they arrested a man for taking hidden camera videos of women in the bathroom of a local business.

21-year-old Tayvin Peshlakai is locked up at the Jan Juan County Jail. He was arrested for taking secret videos of women inside the bathroom at the Sandstone bicycle shop last Friday, and an unrelated charge of child pornography.

“This type of imagery is called ‘CSAM’ which is Criminal and Sexual Abuse to Minors. So that was very concerning and that’s our big focus on this case right now, along with getting the victims identified of the voyeurism,” said FPD Detective Lili Monclova.

Detective Monclova said the women didn’t know they were on camera.

“The videos contained some images of women using the restroom,” said Monclova.

In January, a concerned friend of Peshlakai’s came forward when he accidentally found a video on Peshlakai’s phone.

Monclova says she went straight to the bike shop where Peshlakai was working.

“At that time I also served him with the search warrant for the cell phone, we collected his cellphone. He came into the police department and did an interview with us,” said Monclova.

The bike shop fired him that same day. Police found five videos on Peshlakai’s phone of women in the restroom, but she could only identify two out of the four victims.

“We would still like to identify the other two victims, it’s just trying to figure out how to go about it and get these individuals identified without any type of embarrassment or violation of their privacy,” Monclova said.

The owner of Sandstone Cycles said he has created new safety measures and changed his cell phone policy for employees to try to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened to one of our local bike stores here, but this could happen at any business really,” said Monclova.

Police want to hear from women who think they might have been victimized by Peshlakai, click here for contact information.