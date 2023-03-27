Farmington police detail fatal shooting in mall parking lot

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police released details regarding a shooting at a mall in Farmington where a woman was killed and a man was wounded Thursday.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, in the Animas Valley Mall parking lot. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

A Farmington woman, 18-year-old Ariana Rosas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency personnel transported found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital.

Investigators found it was “an isolated, targeted incident.” No further information is available at this time, including the man’s name.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1053.

MORE:

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Farmington mall

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.