Farmington receives $50K grant to renovate downtown park

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Orchard Park on Main Street is the place to be in downtown Farmington. Now, it’s about to get even better.

The city received a $50,000 capital outlay grant over the weekend.

In total, 30 cities applied, and $10 million was distributed among 11 of those cities.

Farmington will use the money to fund future planning and design for the park.

“So we’re at that planning point, but we hope that once we’ve completed that we’ll reapply for additional capital outlay come the next year to put towards the construction of the park,” said Warren Unsicker, director of Economic Development.

The park currently has the historic gazebo, a splash pad, green grass, and places to sit and enjoy the area.

The park is also where the city holds their annual TGIF concert series, and weekly makers market in the summer. You could call it the heart of gatherings for people in the city.

“It’s a great place to gather and just have fun. People rent it for their personal use to host parties and birthday parties and various of different other things here as well. So we feel like the community deserve something they can be proud of and that they can take advantage of,” said Unsicker.

The land for Orchard Plaza Park was donated in May 1902. So, the facelift is much needed.

City leaders hope to start the renovations by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.