Farmington Salvation Army prepares to distribute care packages

The Angel Tree distribution isn’t until Wednesday, but the Salvation Army volunteers were hard at work Tuesday.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The Angel Tree distribution isn’t until Wednesday, but the Salvation Army volunteers were hard at work Tuesday. The volunteers put together care packages filled with board games, bikes, and even hygiene products for families in need.

“That’s cool, that’s really cool. But, of course, it requires a lot of work,” said Lt. Christopher Rockwell of the Salvation Army Farmington Corps.

This year, volunteers wrapped up nearly 1,000 packages for families in San Juan County. The reason for so many signups this year has to do with inflation.

“The economy inflation has really hit hard on housing costs and home heating and other things like that. So, there’s no question that it makes it tougher for families for Christmas, who are families in need,” said Chris Hunter, advisory board for San Juan Salvation Army.

“The goal is to serve those who are in need, we want everybody to know that we’re here for this community, we love this community, and we want to be as much a part of the northwest New Mexico as possible,” said Rockwell.

The Salvation Army has been serving the community since the 1960s, and that means thousands of families have been taken care of at Christmas.

“The Salvation Army is a key part of Christmas for a lot of families here is San Juan County and as an advisory board member, we’re rolling up our sleeves, and helping get the goods to the people who need it the most,” said Hunter.

Lastly, Rockwell hopes everyone:

“Find(s) the joy in the season, the joy in love, and joy in everything that encompasses the message of Christmas.”