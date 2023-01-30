Farmington school administrator found not guilty on all charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A Farmington school administrator was found not guilty on all charges related to an alleged rape of a minor in 2018.

Caleb Foucault, a 44-year-old Piedra Vista High School administrator, went on trial Tuesday. On Friday, a jury reached a not-guilty verdict.

Foucault was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Oct. 2018.

He was arrested on Feb. 14 and was granted pretrial release. Then, he was jailed on Aug. 11 after the state filed a motion to revoke his release.

Foucault faced one count each of child rape, intimidation of a witness and false imprisonment. He was found not guilty on all charges.