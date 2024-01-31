Farmington to start construction on East Piñon Hills Boulevard

There will soon be a new project underway to help folks get across town in the Four Corners.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – There will soon be a new project underway to help folks get across town in the Four Corners.

“This is what you would call a generational project, it has been going on since the 90s,” said David Sypher, a Farmington community works director.

They received approximately $40 million for the project from NMDOT. The 1.1 mile project starts on Highway 516 at the intersection of Main and Piñon Hills Boulevard and will stretch to Country Road 3000.

“It’s been really thought out, sort of a planner’s dream if you will,” said Sypher.

When it’s all finished, drivers can look forward to faster commute times and reduced traffic congestion. But, there is also something even more unique about this project.

“People that saw this coming and planned this 30 years ago as development was occurring there, began purchasing strips of land that could connect these two areas without the need to buy any homes or re-route business and those types of things,” Sypher said.

The start date for the project is March 11, and it’s expected to take at least two years.