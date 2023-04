ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 400 block of Chama Street, east of Zuni and Louisiana.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found a man dead.

Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation. Information is limited at this time.

