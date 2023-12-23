Father continues search for missing son last seen in Mountainair

For Anthony Medina, this Christmas is extra painful. It's been nearly nine months since his son Christopher disappeared in Mountainair.

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — Anthony Medina says his family has lived in Mountainair his entire life. It’s beyond Rio Communities off of Highway 60.

“If you’re not good friends, you’re family in that town,” Anthony said.

It’s why he grows more frustrated by the day that his son Christopher could just disappear. Christopher, who is 29, went missing in late March.

“The phone was our best chance,” Anthony said. “The phone, we would have been able to get the last ping. And investigators tried that and the last ping was in Mountainair.”

He says Christopher was last seen walking in an area near Main Street and the railroad tracks. That last ping was the morning of March 28 – nearly nine months ago. Anthony says they haven’t heard or seen him since.

“Honestly, we pray, we leave it in God’s hands,” Anthony said. “I just wait for that tip, hope one day he comes knocking on the door.”

Anthony says his son may be struggling with addiction. He’s hoping his son might even be on the streets in Albuquerque.

Christopher has a large scar on his left arm – from his wrist to his elbow. He is five feet six inches tall with brown eyes. He also has a cracked front tooth and tattoos on his chest, shoulder and right arm.

Anthony is begging anyone with information to come forward.

“This is the hardest thing a family could do,” Anthony said. “The hardest thing a family could do is go through something like this. He’s my boy no matter what.”