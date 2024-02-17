FBI investigation reveals alleged crimes by Albuquerque gang Brew Town Locos

Documents filed in an investigation into an Albuquerque gang are revealing more about what federal investigators have learned.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Documents filed in an investigation into an Albuquerque gang are revealing more about what federal investigators have learned.

FBI special agents detailed some of their findings in an application for a search warrant filed earlier this week against the Brew Town Locos gang, which also goes by the abbreviation, BTL.

Investigators said the gang has operated in Albuquerque’s North Valley since the 1970s.

The feds described a violent group. They said members are quick to shoot or stab people who cross them, or disrespect them. They run all kinds of drugs, including fentanyl. Most of their members have a long criminal history.

FBI agents said BTL operates in the area north of Interstate 40, south of Montaño, west of Edith and east of 12th St.

The feds said there have been hundreds of crimes in their neighborhood in just the last year, including 16 homicides, more than 450 assaults, and hundreds of stolen cars. They are tying six murders directly to BTL.

FBI special agents want to search many of the members’ homes. They have ramped up their investigation in the last few months.

They believe the gang has committed even more crimes, and they may find evidence of them. They said searches would lead to members facing many more federal gun, drug, and gang charges.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies have helped the FBI investigate the members, including using surveillance and informants. They have already arrested more than 30 BTL members.

Investigators said the gang often uses images of a spider, including in their tattoos, and that BTL has a reputation for having cartel connections and arsenals of guns.

Law enforcement officers took more than 50 guns from one member last month.

Members’ nicknames include “Spider,” “Teener,” “Ghost,”“Bologna,” and “Joe.”

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave KOB 4 more perspective Friday.

Lt. Russell Broyles with BCSO’s Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol said gangs are certainly still an issue in the metro.

“It’s definitely a problem as it has been for a very long time. Gangs are a source of violence, drug trafficking, auto theft. They interconnect with cartels and outlaw motorcycle gangs. They have for a long time, and it does seem like they’re flaring up lately,” Lt. Broyles said.

He said a lot of gangs are less territorial now. Officers see them all over the metro, and they can be harder to locate. Plus, many members are getting younger and younger.

If members haven’t committed a crime, BCSO deputies try to connect them with services.

Lt. Broyles said it will take a consistent effort from law enforcement to curb gang activity.