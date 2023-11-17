Feasting on a budget: Turkey prices take a dive, but dairy costs climb for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one week away, so if you haven't gotten your turkey yet, you only have a few days before those birds fly off the shelf.

Compared to last year, there is some good news – some things on your shopping list actually got cheaper. For example, a can of green beans cost $1.78 in 2022 but this year, it’s only 89 cents.

“Prices have remained about the same as where they were last year, I know they are higher than many customers are comfortable with, but they are about the same,” Smiths Corporate Affairs Manager Tina Murray told KOB 4.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery price increases have been easing this year, saying food prices are not going up at the same rate as overall inflation.

“Our research shows what our shoppers are doing differently than they may have done in past years is cut back on decorations or the size of the groups that get together, but they are not necessarily cutting down on the foot itself, and that’s great for everyone,” Murray said.

But some things on your shopping list have gotten even more expensive. Take a half gallon of 2% milk – back in 2022 it cost $1.99, but in 2023 it’s $2.29.

The most expensive items on your list are going to be in the dairy aisle. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the cost of milk has gone up by 1.4%, eggs have gone up by .9% and the biggest jump in the last month was butter – going up 2.4%.

Some items for the Thanksgiving feast haven’t changed price at all. At the Smith’s bakery, an 8-inch pumpkin pie cost $4.99 last year and this year it’s the same price.

Now we can’t forget about the start of the show, the turkey! While overall meat prices are trending up, Thanksgiving turkeys are actually getting a price cut.

“Our turkeys are on sale for $0.69 per pound. They are on a great sale that will last through Thanksgiving, but you will wanna get here early to make sure you get your turkey the staple of your Thanksgiving meal.” Murray said.

If you are hosting on a budget remember that off-brands will save you a few bucks, there will be plenty of coupons this week both in fliers and online – and come to the store with a plan of what you need.