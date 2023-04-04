Feds fine NM uranium plant for 2022 safety violations

LEA COUNTY, N.M. – Federal nuclear regulators have proposed a $70,000 penalty for accidents at a uranium enrichment facility in New Mexico.

The Urenco plant in Eunice way down in Lea County is the only place in the entire country that creates nuclear fuel for commercial nuclear power plants.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says two safety violations in 2022 were serious enough to warrant the fine, noting Urenco failed to have adequate safety measures in place.

Regulators say no nuclear material was released, but there was potential for it.

The company tells KOB 4 will not contest the fine.