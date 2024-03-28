Feds indict former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton for APS scheme 

The feds have indicted former Albuquerque Public Schools administrator and lawmaker Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

In July 2021, agents with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and state police raided the home and business of Williams Stapleton.

This was over allegations that she funneled millions of dollars meant for vocational education at APS to her own private interests.

On Wednesday, the feds filed an indictment which outlines how the money was misused, charging Stapleton and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery and other charges.

Williams Stapleton is still awaiting trial for at least 28 state charges that include money laundering and racketeering.

Tommy Lopez is digging through the federal indictment to learn more about the new charges, and will have the latest on the Nightbeat.