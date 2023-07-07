Feds issue warning to cannabis businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warning was sent to a handful of cannabis businesses across the country, including one in New Mexico.

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently mailed a letter to an Albuquerque company, urging it to stop selling several cannabis products containing delta-8.

Both federal agencies are concerned with the packaging of the products, which is almost indistinguishable from everyday products found at a grocery store.

