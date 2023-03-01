Feds officially roll back emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Additional, pandemic-era SNAP benefits will end this month, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced Wednesday.

During the pandemic, SNAP recipients received additional benefits. Starting this month, they will receive their regular amount to use for purchasing groceries.

Before, a family of three received a maximum of $740 each month in SNAP benefits. Now, that family will receive around $335 each month.

A one-person household, with no income, will also now receive $281 per month instead of $376.

NMHSD says SNAP recipients were sent a letter about the extra benefits ending. The letter also specifies their new monthly amount and when they’ll receive it this month.

Lower-income residents receive SNAP benefits each month, based on family size and monthly income.

If you’d like to check on your SNAP benefits, click here.