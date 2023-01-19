Feds plan to roll back emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Emily Wildau works at New Mexico Voices for Children, a nonprofit focused on child and family well-being policies, like the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “SNAP” benefits.

“We have about one in four kids are in poverty in the state, and it’s one in five kids that are food insecure. So, with that being said, you know, we’ve got a lot of folks that rely heavily on SNAP benefits, particularly coming out of the pandemic,” said Wildau.

During the pandemic, those who already got SNAP benefits, also received extra emergency allotments.

“Around 260,000 households have been receiving emergency allotments in New Mexico. So, it’s a big, big number of people that have really grown reliant on this, particularly in the face of inflation,” said Wildau.

Now, many New Mexicans are going to soon be without that extra help.

“It’s kind of terrible timing for that emergency allotment to run out. So, on average, and these are national numbers, but on average, every household was receiving around $81 more per month, through the emergency allotments,” Wildau said.

SNAP benefits around the country are changing, and here in New Mexico we could see that emergency allotment go away in March – but the state is working to fill the gap.

“The governor has, is putting forward a bill to continue that in the state, which is really great. That will help alleviate some of that pressure on families as SNAP, emergency allotments are winding down,” said Wildau.

There’s no word on when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s bill will move forward, and the federal government is expected to announce the changes to SNAP benefits, coming to the state, Thursday.

If you’d like to see if you’re eligible for snap benefits you can click here.

