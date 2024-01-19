Feds raid Los Lunas home of Albuquerque police officer

There is a federal investigation involving multiple Albuquerque police officers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a federal investigation involving multiple Albuquerque police officers.

Federal agents aren’t saying much else – but it could be connected to the Bernalillo County district attorney dismissing more than 100 DWI cases.

Agents confirmed they searched the home of one of those APD officers in Los Lunas Thursday.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, multiple officers are on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned. A spokesperson also said APD has been working with the FBI on this investigation for several months.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed there was an investigation into the Los Lunas house and APD, but that’s it.

Later, KOB 4 learned 144 DWI cases were dismissed by the Bernalillo County district attorney. A spokesperson wouldn’t confirm those dismissals are tied to this investigation involving APD, but did say it’s connected to a federal case.

APD released the following statement regarding the investigation:

“APD has been working with the FBI for the past several months on an investigation involving members of the department. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, some officers have been placed on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned within the department. APD leadership is working closely with the FBI to ensure a complete and thorough investigation can be completed.”