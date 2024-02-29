Fellow armorer testifies in trial of ‘Rust’ armorer

The trial of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is continuing with testimony from a fellow armorer and others.

SANTA FE, N.M. — In the trial of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the first witness on the stand Thursday was another armorer.

The prosecution used Brian Carpenter as an expert witness. Prosecutors played video from the movie set and asked Carpenter to point out safety issues.

Prosecution: “What is Ms. Gutierrez doing?”

Carpenter: “She’s holding that double barrel shotgun pointed up at her neck and face.”

Prosecution: “Why would that be concerning to you?”

Carpenter: “You never let the muzzle of the weapon cover anything you’re not willing to harm. It’s a fundamental safety rule.”

The defense fired back, saying the production company is making Gutierrez-Reed into a scapegoat for its own unsafe practices.

Defense: “On those lower tier movies would you agree with me because they’re lower budget and because of the way they allocate funds there’s unsafe practices that may occur?”

Carpenter: “That is correct, that would be a correct statement.”

Defense: “Ok, sir, and would you also agree that production has some responsibility, as well, to set the safety tone and to make sure certain safety practices are occurring on that set?”

Carpenter: “Most certainly.”

We are following this trial to the end. Spencer Schacht is following it for us each day and will have more tonight.