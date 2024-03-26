FEMA: Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire victims can now appeal final compensation amount

SANTA FE, N.M. — People filing claims related to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire can now appeal if they disagree with the final compensation amount.

This applies to anyone who filed a claim seeking compensation for injury and losses resulting from the largest wildfire in New Mexico history – and subsequent flooding. They can appeal if they disagree with the compensation amount identified in their final Letter of Determination.

Here’s how it will work:

The LOD provides compensation amounts for losses claimed on the Proof of Loss. FEMA says claimants may work with their navigator for a further explanation of the offer.

If a claimant disagrees with the offer, they may submit a written Notice of Appeal within 120 days of the date of the LOD. They can appeal all of the LOD or certain line items within it.

The NOA must identify the items they’re appealing. They must also include a detailed statement explaining why the believe the offer amount is incorrect.

If they don’t submit the signed form, the Claims Office will assume the claimant has accepted the offer. After the deadline, claimants may also appeal if they demonstrate good cause for an extension.

Claimants can’t appeal payment amounts after signing the official form.

An appeal can be requested through one of these options:

In-person at the Claims Office through their Navigator.

By email: fema-hermits-peak-appeals@fema.dhs.gov.

By mail: Appeals Docket, FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, P.O. Box 1329, Santa Fe, NM 87504.

For more information, visit fema.gov/hermits-peak