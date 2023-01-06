FEMA to host final public meeting on wildfire assistance Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — FEMA will host a meeting Monday to get some of the last public feedback on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act interim regulations.

The meeting will be held Monday, January 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the New Mexico Bank & Trust Community Room in Angel Fire. It is the final meeting being held in the 60-day public comment period gathering feedback on the act.

Registration isn’t required to attend. The meeting will begin with the act’s regulations being introduced and presented, then move into verbal comments.

You can submit comments at the meeting or online through January 13. The comments will be publicly available once submitted.

The regulations in question will guide the claims process and describe necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and available funding. It will also detail the appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review claimants have.

In July, the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act passed through the U.S. House. It was signed into law in September.