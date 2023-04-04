FEMA to open offices in New Mexico, distribute $4B in wildfire relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The recovery effort for thousands of New Mexicans devasted by the largest wildfire in state history last year is barely beginning.

According to FEMA reps, they are just weeks away from opening three remote field offices. Offices will be located in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Mora.

It will be a place where wildfire victims can schedule appointments or walk in and talk with someone about the process of receiving federal relief.

“I personally struggle with the term, ‘making someone whole,'” said Angela Gladwell, Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak FEMA director. “With that being said, we recognize the rising cost of inflation, we recognize that putting things back are going to cost more today than when they were originally built. All those are being factored into how we are defining compensation.”

There is nearly $4 billion to distribute.

Anyone can file what’s called a Notice of Loss form. So far, only 430 people have started that process. KOB 4 asked if FEMA has an estimate for how many Notice of Loss forms they are expecting – they said it could be as many as 30,000.

For information on how to file, click here.