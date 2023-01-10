Few more clouds Tuesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few more clouds will hang in the New Mexico sky Tuesday but they won’t get in the way of a great day ahead.

A large portion of eastern and southern New Mexico will hit 70° and warmer, while other places will see some nice temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Then, come Wednesday, a little bit of snow could move through some parts of northern and northwestern New Mexico.

Enjoy a nice Tuesday, though, and always salute common sense, as Steve Stucker does in his full forecast in the video above.