Fifth APD officer resigns amid investigation into DWI unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officer Joshua Montano has resigned from APD after multiple attempts by Internal Affairs to interview him, an APD spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Montano is the fifth APD officer to resign in connection to the DWI unit investigation.

Earlier this year, APD placed Ortiz and several others on administrative leave. This came after the FBI started looking into an alleged scheme involving the APD DWI unit and a local attorney.

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety has confirmed that APD Chief Harold Medina has recently filed 5 LEA-90 forms, also known as police misconduct reports.

At this time, no one is facing any charges.

