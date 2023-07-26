Film industry workers picket at Netflix Studios in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ongoing film strike in Hollywood has made its way to New Mexico. Netflix Studios in Albuquerque was the backdrop of the latest local call to action.

It’s important to note that Netflix is actually benefiting from the strikes. They reportedly saved $1.5 billion this year by not making new shows or movies.

The question now is how long will this go on? Well, as long as it takes to reach a deal. The strike will end when the studios and the union can agree on a new contract.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, is the largest entertainment union in the country, representing more than 160,000 people.

Click on the video above for the full story.