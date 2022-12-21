Film office sees surge in 2022 movie and TV productions in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico quickly returned to lights, camera, and action for major movies and TV shows in 2022.

Dolores Martinez with the New Mexico Film office says it’ll be a wrap on a successful year.

“We’ve been on a steady increase. So the more productions that we’ve got out here, we’re just continuing to see a steady increase overall,” said Martinez.

Newer productions have been paving their way this year like Dark Winds, that’s based on the Tony Hillerman novel series “Leaphorn and Chee.”

Season one was filmed in New Mexico, and production is just starting on season two in Santa Fe and the Tesuque Pueblo.

“It’s so helpful when a season returns, because it allows for talent and crew to continue work, and doing so with a production base that they’re familiar with. Series also tend to go in production significantly longer, which means more spend more work,” Martinez said.

Martinez says the production is employing 200 New Mexican crew members.

But in total this year, 109 projects have been filmed in the state. Large parts of “The Cleaning Lady” were filmed in the Duke City.

“Having such large productions out on again, like, game changing platforms, such as Netflix is really, really huge for us. And we’re really excited to have them as a partner here and excited for the future and what it holds for all of us,” said Martinez.

And of course the global phenomena Stranger Things season four left its mark here.

Martinez says this year the New Mexico Film Industry brought in over $80 million in spending and is on track to break that in 2023.

Martinez says in the New Year they’re hoping to build up the film industry here even more, so it’s beneficial for all New Mexicans.