Final weekend: McCall’s Pumpkin Patch wraps up 2022 season

MORIARTY, N.M. — The owner of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch says the weather this season has hurt them because fewer people are coming out.

“It’s been a rough year with all the weather,” said Kevin McCall. “But you know, this. We couldn’t ask for better weather this last weekend.”

McCall said they’re happy they can at least close out the season on a dry note.

Even though families enjoyed the beautiful weather Saturday, overall, the rainy weather made a big impact.

“We’re going to be down, you know, somewhere around 30% to 40%,” McCall said. “So it’s going to be kind of a skinny year this year, but we’re gonna make the best of it.”

He said they are trying to recoup some of that lost revenue, and they at least have one more day of fun planned.

“We added one more night for haunt and it’s going to be this Sunday night, tomorrow night,” he said. “Just to help us out through all the rainy season and all the rain outs we’ve had.”

McCall said the extra haunt is already sold out, but visitors can still check out the other attractions, including picking your very own pumpkin.