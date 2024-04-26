Fire crews battle wildfire north of Pecos

PECOS, N.M. — Firefighters are battling a wildfire north of Pecos that may have started by lightning Thursday night.

Officials are calling it the Dry Gulch Wildfire. It is located in the Pecos Ranger District south of Dalton Canyon and west of N.M. 63.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but there was lightning confirmed in the area Thursday and there are no prescribed burns in the area.

As of Friday, officials say the 4-5 acre wildfire is creeping, meaning it is burning at low intensity but has the potential to spread. A helicopter is also dropping water on the wildfire to slow the spread.

