Fire heavily damages NE Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An apartment building in northeast Albuquerque was heavily damaged after a fire Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a heavy fire at a two-story, multi-family apartment building. They say the fire began upstairs and moved downstairs, where crews stopped any further spread.

Everyone was able to get out OK but the two upstairs units were a total loss and the two downstairs units sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was injured during the fire. Crews are investigating what caused it.