Fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Valencia County

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Officials with the Valencia County Fire Department say one person is dead and another was injured in a fire Monday night.

VCFD first reported the fire around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of New Mexico Highway 47. Multiple units responded and found two people in the fire.

Paramedics transported one person to UNMH. The other person died at the scene.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. There may be delays in the area of NM-47 where this fire occurred.

Fire crews from Belen, Rio Communities and Peralta assisted with the response, as well as the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.