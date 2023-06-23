Fire prompts some voluntary evacuations in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — First responders are battling the Chance Fire, a grass fire in the area of Chance Loop in Cedar Creek.

There are 50 crews on the fire from all county agencies. Air attack is also up and multiple drops have been made so far.

The Bonito Fire Department said there are active evacuations for Spring Canyon and Chance Loop. They are asking the public to please stay out of the area and respect all first responders headed to the scene.

Those living in the Cedar Creek Alpine Village can voluntarily evacuate, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds will continue to increase through the afternoon before decreasing this evening.

There are currently no mandatory evacuations in place at this time.

ABQ NWS: A Fire Warning continues for the Chance Fire near Ruidoso. Those living in the Cedar Creek Alpine Village can voluntarily evacuate. Southwest winds will continue to increase through the afternoon before decreasing this evening. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/gFukpRyruw — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) June 23, 2023