First criminal trial underway after ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. – More than two years after the deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” we are seeing the first criminal trial in this case.

State prosecutors are charging the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

In 2021, investigators say she was in charge of all guns and ammo on the set near Santa Fe.

Actor Alec Baldwin handled a gun during a rehearsal when the gun fired, shooting a live bullet, hitting and killing Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring Director Joel Souza.

On Wednesday, there was jury selection, and attorneys took all day to seat a jury. We are expecting to hear opening statements Thursday.

The heart of this case is figuring out how much of a role Gutierrez-Reed had in live ammunition being on set. But a bigger question we could hear is, “Who else was responsible for safety on set?”

“What they’re going to come in with, potentially, is this idea that this “Rust” set was chaotic. That there was, you know, a top-down problem with regards to resources, with regards to the proper training,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Ahmad Assad.

Assad says he expects the defense to argue that on-set safety for “Rust” wasn’t just Gutierrez-Reed’s job.

“We know that she’s not experienced, and we know that she’s young, and came in pretty late. We also know that there’s limitations and what she could do, overall, to secure more safety measures,” Assad said.

Gutierrez-Reed had only worked on one other set as an armorer before she was hired on “Rust.” After the shooting death of Hutchins, she faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Baldwin also faces involuntary manslaughter charges, but Assad says his defense team has an advantage.

“Having had Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s trial ahead of time, they’re basically going to be able to see the roadmap, they’re going to see the entirety of the prosecution. It’s probably for the most part going to be the same kind of prosecution for Mr. Baldwin. So they have an upper hand and a certain advantage with respect to be able to have her trial first,” Assad said.

Baldwin’s trial is set for June.

A jury of 12 people and four alternates was selected and sworn in on Wednesday. Jurors were instructed to return to the court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for opening statements