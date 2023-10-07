First day of Balloon Fiesta 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks have been out at Balloon Fiesta Park since before dawn Saturday morning.

Everyone KOB 4 talked to said they are enjoying the weather and keeping their fingers crossed it stays that way for the first Balloon Glow of Balloon Fiesta.

Last year, nearly every evening event was canceled due to rain. On the second weekend, folks were even caught in a torrential down pour, and they had to cancel the Balloon Glow once again.

This year, the weather seems to be holding out. There are a few clouds in the sky but nothing that looks too scary.

Organizers are hopeful they will get to put on all the events they have planned for tonight.

The Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race has been delayed till 8 p.m.

Later Saturday night there will be the Balloon Glow, a drone show at 7:45 p.m. and fireworks at 8 p.m.

The gas balloon race has been delayed by 2 hrs but it sounds like all other event are still going on as scheduled https://t.co/ZN08aYTMTI — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) October 7, 2023